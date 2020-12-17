Road condition

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to bad weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls are reported in Gavar, Chambarak and Vardenis towns of Gegharkunik province.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





