LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 December:

The price of aluminum down by 0.78% to $2038.00, copper price down by 0.15% to $7775.50, lead price down by 0.63% to $2040.00, nickel price up by 0.19% to $17685.00, tin price down by 0.28% to $19615.00, zinc price up by 0.76% to $2848.50, molybdenum price up by 1.07% to $20723.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.