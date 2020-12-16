Armenia will continue to be Artsakh’s security guarantor – PM Pashinyan  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, YEREVAN. The Republic of Armenia will continue to remain the security guarantor of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told ‘’Azatutyun’’ radio.

‘’For that the Republic of Armenia must be a stable and developing country. I mean for that we have to ensure our domestic security, ensure the inviolability of borders so as to make it a reality, not just a statement. And I reiterate once again, security is not just the physical security, though it’s the most important. Social security is also very important. Economic security is also important’’, Pashinyan said.

He added that during this period dozens of decisions have been made aimed at the restoration of the normal life of Artsakh.