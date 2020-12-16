There are suspicions that Azerbaijan does not provide the real number of Armenian POWs – FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, YEREVAN. The Armenian side has suspicions that Azerbaijan does not provide the real data of Armenian war prisoners, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian told ‘’Le Monde’’.

‘’ Preliminary lists have been compiled. An agreement has been reached between the two countries on exchanging according to "all for all" principle. I would not like to present exact numbers, as there are doubts that Azerbaijan does not provide the real number of Armenian prisoners of war, they may be much more.

However, an urgent solution to this problem is needed, as it has been proven that Armenian prisoners of war and civilians that have been taken hostage are being treated inhumanely’’, Ayvazian said.

The Minister noted that the Armenian side is working with its partners, particularly with the International Committee of the Red Cross, to ensure the immediate return of the captives.

‘’ It is known that the November 9 ceasefire declaration does not set a deadline and Baku uses this factor to manipulate the issue, to treat POWs, hostage civilians inhumanely, as well as to influence the internal political situation in Armenia’’, the Armenian FM said.

On December 14, an exchange of war prisoners took place through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. 44 of Armenian confirmed POWs have returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan.