Lori Governor submits resignation letter

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, YEREVAN. Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan has submitted a resignation of letter, ARMENPRESS reports Ghukasyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Dear residents of Lori, today I submitted a resignation letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. My resignation is conditioned by the decision of the political force, which I received without hesitation. I consider the last two and a half years to be the most responsible period of my life, when I had the honor of holding the extremely responsible position of the head of the region’’, Ghukasyan wrote.