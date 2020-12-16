Armenian Deputy PM to visit Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will travel to Russia from December 17 to 19 to “discuss issues related to the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation agenda”, the government said.

Grigoryan will be in St. Petersburg on December 17th and later on the same day he will travel to Moscow until the 19th.

