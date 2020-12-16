Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Armenian Deputy PM to visit Russia

Armenian Deputy PM to visit Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will travel to Russia from December 17 to 19 to “discuss issues related to the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation agenda”, the government said.

Grigoryan will be in St. Petersburg on December 17th and later on the same day he will travel to Moscow until the 19th.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration