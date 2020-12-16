Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-12-20

YEREVAN, 16 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 524.90 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.29 drams to 640.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 9.93 drams to 709.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 317.89 drams to 31231.43 drams. Silver price up by 5.93 drams to 408.65 drams. Platinum price down by 6.27 drams to 17331.58 drams.