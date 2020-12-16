‘Snap elections cannot be held only by my will and decision’, Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says snap parliamentary elections cannot be held only by his will and decision, adding that consent should be reached over it.

In an interview to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, asked whether for instance a change of the PM is really illogical in such situation, Pashinyan stated: “The question is not that the prime minister should leave or not, the question is that who decides who is the Prime Minister of Armenia. People should decide by their own choice, snap elections cannot be held only by my will and decision, consent should be reached over it”.

Commenting on the question relating to assuming responsibility, the PM said: “Ok. I say I consider myself the number one responsible official, but I do not consider myself as the number one guilty”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan