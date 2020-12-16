Azeris besiege Russian peacekeepers in two villages of Artsakh, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the situation in the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd of Artsakh in an interview with the RFE/RL’s Armenia service.

RFE/RL Armenian service: What’s the situation like now in Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd?

Prime Minister Pashinyan: According to our information, the Russian peacekeepers are also blockaded. There is a problem with communication, because due to the terrain and the developments there are some problems with communication, moreover, the Russian peacekeepers also have these problems, and we have somewhat of a crisis situation there.

RFE/RL Armenian service: We are receiving different information on new captives from the Hadrut-Shushi section, are there really new captives?

Prime Minister Pashinyan: Yes, we have that information, but again I’d like to say that this is in the framework of that same event, meaning these aren’t different developments taking place in different areas, these developments are happening within the framework of what’s taking place in the Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher section.

