Pashinyan’s father dies aged 80
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s father Vova Pashinyan has died at the age of 80 from a serious and long-lasting disease, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
