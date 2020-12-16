Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Pashinyan’s father dies aged 80

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s father Vova Pashinyan has died at the age of 80 from a serious and long-lasting disease, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





