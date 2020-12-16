Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

President Sarkissian meets with opposition Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament Edmon Marukyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The current situation in the country was discussed during the meeting.

