President Sarkissian meets with opposition Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament Edmon Marukyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The current situation in the country was discussed during the meeting.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
