Artsakh serviceman shot dead in unknown circumstances

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

18-year-old Vahe Babayan, a serviceman of the Defense Army, suffered a fatal gunshot wound around 14:17, December 15, in circumstances yet to be determined while on duty at a military base in the north-eastern direction of the Defense Army.

An investigation is underway to determine details of the incident.

The Defense Ministry extended condolences to the family and friends of the serviceman.

