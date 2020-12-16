Azerbaijan continues provocative behavior: Artsakh President on neutralizing security challenges

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Ensuring the security of its citizens is the top priority of Artsakh, because it’s impossible to record success and development in the remaining spheres without secure environment, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in an address delivered today, outlining the future actions in the field of security.

“On the one hand, we have a line of contact with the Azerbaijani side, which has been extended about two and a half times, a direct approaching to our some settlements and very restricted communication measures with Armenia. On the other hand, we have scarce human and technical resources and limited time for strengthening the new frontline, and from the other hand we have security guarantees conditioned by the continuous support of the Armenian people, Armenia and the presence of the Russian peacekeeping troops”, the President said.

He stated that the authorities of Artsakh do the utmost in their powers and capacities to neutralize the existing security challenges and clarify the uncertainties, some of which depend also on the results of the high-level international negotiations. “Nevertheless, regardless of the current objective difficulties, one thing is clear to us: the Defense Army, with the support of all Armenians, will continue its functions and efforts for ensuring the physical security of the people of Artsakh which are being joined by the guarantees of the Russian peacekeeping troops”, he said.

Arayik Harutyunyan said the Azerbaijani side continues its constant provocative behavior, the vivid evidence of which, he said, are their latest actions in Khtsaberd and Berdadzor sections. “Different provocations of the Azerbaijani troops were prevented by the servicemen of the Defense Army and the Russian peacekeepers, and yesterday evening they have been repelled from the outskirts of Hin Shen village of Shushi. These days no one was injured in the Berdadzor direction, and the adversary wasn’t allowed to enter into any settlement. Unfortunately, several dozens of our servicemen have been captured by the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Khtsaberd, and currently the Defense Ministry is clarifying all circumstances. I personally will be consistent with this so that those found guilty will be held accountable. Their quick and safe return should be the focus of our upcoming efforts, and we are already taking actions on this direction.

Taking into account the peacekeeping mandate assumed by Russia in Artsakh, it’s obvious that the violations of the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement and the line of contact are a disrespect to Russia’s both mediation efforts and peacekeeping mandate. Therefore, we, together with the military-political leadership of Armenia, are working with the Russian side aimed at jointly preventing the Azerbaijani provocations, and the Defense Army is, of course, fulfilling its duties within the existing capacities”, the President of Artsakh said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan