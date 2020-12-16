Armenia Ombudsman submits new data spread on internet on captives to ICRC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has recorded the new data on the capture of Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani armed forces which is being spread on the Internet since December 15, as well as the videos on that immediately after their release.

“According to various data provided to the Office of the Ombudsman, citizens claim that they have recognized their family members or relatives. Our Office is receiving calls on this since yesterday late evening up to now. I have submitted all the data to the head of the Armenia delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross and introduced all the details we have as of now.

I want to state clearly that since yesterday we are taking all possible actions within our jurisdictions for the recording of the fact and the identification of the persons. A close cooperation is also being carried out with the Ombudsman of Artsakh”, the Ombudsman said on social media.

