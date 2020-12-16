President Harutyunyan says Artsakh and Russian troops thwart many Azeri provocations amid new POWs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has confirmed that “several dozens” of troops were taken captive by Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the village of Khtsaberd.

In an address to the nation on December 16, the President said that Azerbaijan continues its constant provocative behavior, with actions in Khtsaberd and Berdadzor being one of the latest.

“The Defense Army servicemen and the Russian peacekeepers thwarted various provocations by Azerbaijani troops, and yesterday evening they were repelled from the outskirts of the Hin Shen village of Shushi. These days no one was hurt in the direction of Berdadzor, and the adversary wasn’t allowed to enter any settlement. Unfortunately, several dozens of our troops were taken captive by the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Khtsaberd, and now the defense ministry is determining all circumstances. I will personally be coherent in bringing those guilty for this incident to legal accountability. Their quick and safe repatriation must be the focus of our efforts, and we are already taking steps in this direction,” Harutyunyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan