Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen continue in Fizuli and Jabrayil

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Search operations in the places of military operations carried our recently in Nagorno Karabakh continue.

As a result of these operations bodies of 64 more troops were found in Fizuli-Jabrayil section, representative of the Artsakh state emergency service Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“A total of 892 dead servicemen have been found as of now. Today the search operations continue again in Fizuli and Jabrayil directions. The decision on involving the families of the killed servicemen into the search operations is also in force”, he said.

