Speaker of Parliament meets with Citizen’s Decision party representatives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the representatives of Citizen’s Decision social-democratic party Suren Sahakyan and Garegin Miskaryan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The discussion focused on the border security, the possible ways of solving the issues of captured citizens and the domestic political situation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





