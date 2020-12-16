Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Families of missing troops again protest outside ministry of defense

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Families of missing troops are again protesting outside the defense ministry headquarters in Yerevan, demanding the authorities to find out the fate of their loved ones.

The family members of the missing soldiers want to enter the building and meet the Minister of Defense.

They are gathering outside the ministry of defense for more than two weeks.

Officials of the ministry have told the families of the missing troops that they are doing everything they can.

