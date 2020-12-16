Armenia and Iran mull joint pharmaceutical production, stronger healthcare cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan held a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and the embassy’s economic affairs specialist Seyed Reza Nourai to discuss cooperation issues.

Praising the centuries-old friendship and many years of cooperation between the two countries, the sides brought forward new proposals for partnership in the healthcare sectors of Armenia and Iran, the healthcare ministry said in a news release.

“We highly appreciate direct contacts with our Iranian colleagues and we are grateful for the provided assistance in this difficult period of time,” Torosyan said, referring to the Iranian humanitarian aid to Armenia for the COVID-19 response. “I am sure that our friendly relations will continue in the future, especially after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic situation.”

An agreement was reached to organize video-conferences between Armenian and Iranian healthcare officials, doctors and health workers on the treatment procedures of COVID-19. The issue of launching a joint production of medications and medical equipment was discussed in detail.

The Iranian ambassador noted that regardless of the situation in the country the healthcare sector must continue working. The ambassador expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in this sector, expressing hope that the countries will be able to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of jointly fighting against it.

“Taking into consideration the cultural ties of our two countries, I am sure that our relations will develop even more from now. A powerful and rich Armenia is a pride for its neighbor country, therefore we want Armenia to have big successes and maximally develop the healthcare sector as a result of cooperation, bringing it to the highest point. I hope that in the next five to six months of cooperation we will achieve tangible results,” the Iranian ambassador said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan