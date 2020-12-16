Armenian, Estonian FMs discuss regional security, stability over phone

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Estonian FM congratulated Ara Aivazian on appointment, wishing success in his mission.

The ministers discussed a number of issues relating to the Armenian-Estonian relations, highlighting their mutual readiness to take actions to further expand and enrich the bilateral agenda. They exchanged views also on the cooperation in multilateral formats.

The officials then continued discussing regional security and stability-related issues. In this context the Armenian FM introduced his Estonian counterpart on the ongoing actions aimed at addressing the current humanitarian crisis in Artsakh caused by the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression. The sides highlighted addressing peaceful settlement issues exclusively within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan