John Gallagher appointed UK’s Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. John Gallagher has been appointed UK’s Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, the UK government reports.

Mr Gallagher will take up his appointment during March 2021.





