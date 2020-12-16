Armenia records largest growth rate of industrial production in EAEU

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Industrial production growth in Armenia, according to the current prices and the average exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank, comprised 3 billion 355,3 million USD in January-October 2020, recording an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period of 2019, the Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

According to the EEC data, the total industrial production figure of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January-October 2020 has been 837 billion 433,8 million USD and recorded a decline of 2.8% compared to the same period of 2019.

Moreover, the industrial production volume of Belarus comprised 38 billion 601,5million USD according to the current prices and the exchange rate of the national currency against the US dollar: it registered a decline of 1.2% compared to January-October 2019.

The industrial production volume in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia in January-October 2020 comprised 52 billion 210,3 million USD (0.6% decline), 3 billion 480,1 million USD (3.6% decline) and 739 billion 786,6 million USD (3.1% decline) respectively.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan