LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 December:

The price of aluminum stood at $2054.00, copper price stood at $7787.00, lead price stood at $2053.00, nickel price stood at $17651.00, tin price stood at $19670.00, zinc price stood at $2827.00, molybdenum price up by 1.86% to $20503.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.