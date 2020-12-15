Promotion of anti-Armenianism in Azerbaijan led to atrocities against Artsakh Armenians – Ombudsman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received today former Mayor of French Lyon city, doctor Georges Képénékian and head of the Mothers and Children program of Mérieux Foundation Khalil Etoui.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, during the meeting Arman Tatoyan presented the atrocities committed by Azerbaijani armed forced during September-November against both servicemen and civilians.

According to the Human Rights Defender, targeting the civilian population of Artsakh and using banned weapons against them, involvement of mercenary-terrorists, Armeniaphobia and large-scale atrocities and inhuman treatment speak about Azerbaijani policy of carrying out ethnic cleansings using terroristic methods which continues up till now.

Arman Tatoyan emphasized his conclusion that for years anti-Armenianism and killing Armenians have been propagated in Azerbaijan for years, while the criminals who did it were awarded with state awards. All these are the factors that led Azerbaijani armed forces to grossly violate human rights in Artsakh, including by committing inhuman brutalities and atrocities, which has been reflected in the special report of the Defender.

The participants of the meeting stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of human rights protection and reached an agreement for cooperation.