Armenia's ruling party does not rule out possibility of snap elections at any moment

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. MP from ruling ''My step'' bloc Nazeli Baghdasaryan does not rule out possibility of holding snap elections at any stage, ARMENPRESS reports Baghdasaryan told the reporters at the parliament.

''The roadmap published by the Prime Minister contains a clause on the law on parties and the Electoral Code. The works related to the amendment of the Code started in the summer of 2019. There are issues that still need to be decided. This is a logical process. We do not rule out holding snap elections at any stage'', she said.

Parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces demand resignation of PM Pashinyan and holding snap elections.