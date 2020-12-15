Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-12-20

YEREVAN, 15 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 December, USD exchange rate up by 2.63 drams to 525.09 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.35 drams to 638.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.88 drams to 699.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 27.41 drams to 30913.54 drams. Silver price up by 2.69 drams to 402.72 drams. Platinum price up by 389.20 drams to 17337.85 drams.