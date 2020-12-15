Repatriated POWs questioned by Armenian detectives probing Azeri war of aggression

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Committee of Investigations says its detectives have carried out ‘necessary investigative and other procedural actions’ with the participation of the 44 prisoners of war and captive civilians who were repatriated from Azerbaijan.

The Committee of Investigations said the actions were namely “questionings”, and that a number of examinations will take place. It added that its criminal investigation into the Azeri war of aggression, international terrorism, gross violation of international law norms and involvement of foreign mercenaries against Artsakh is still ongoing.

The prisoner swap between Armenia and Azerbaijan was carried out as part of the terms of the armistice which ended the war.

