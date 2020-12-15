Artsakh intelligence agency warns citizens on Azerbaijani disinformation attempts

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh warned citizens that the Azerbaijani intelligence agencies are again attempting to spread disinformation and that the photo of a purported document generated online under the headline “On Evacuating the residents of Artsakh” is a fake document spread by Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijani special services are again actively carrying out attempts to spread disinformation because the document’s content is fake. We urge our citizens to refrain from circulating such information online and from discussing military topics with strangers and follow only official news,” the Artsakh National Security Service said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan