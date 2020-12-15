Ruling bloc summons PM and Justice Minister for closed meeting
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc has summoned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan to parliament for a closed meeting.
According to unconfirmed media reports the meeting will focus on the electoral code reforms.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
