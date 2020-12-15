Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Ruling bloc summons PM and Justice Minister for closed meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc has summoned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan to parliament for a closed meeting.

According to unconfirmed media reports the meeting will focus on the electoral code reforms.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





