Posthumous Medal of Combat Service bestowed upon Artsakh war soldiers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has bestowed the posthumous Medal of Combat Service to a number of servicemen who were killed in action in the second Nagorno Karabakh war.

The decision was formalized by a presidential decree signed by President Sarkissian.

The posthumous honor was bestowed upon:

Major Aren Verdyan, medic, chief of service

Captain Levon Aslanyan, Platoon Commander

Senior Lieutenant Artush Taroyan, Platoon Commander

Master Sergeant Ruslan Israyelyan

Sergeant First Class Tigran Hovhannisyan

Private Karen Grigoryan

Private Gevorg Hovhannisyan

Sergeant First Class Hayk Khachatryan

Private Aren Ghukasyan

Private Edgar Sazbandyan

Private Armen Ispiryan

Private Garik Stepanyan

Private Arman Derdzyan

Sergeant First Class Arman Khachatryan

Private Aram Ghazaryan

Private Poghos Hakobyan

Private Eduard Martirosyan

Private Khachatur Khachatryan

Private Alen Navasardyan

Private Norayr Sargsyan

Private Armen Arakelyan

Private Rafik Gasparyan

