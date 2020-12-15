President of Artsakh to address video message
15:29, 15 December, 2020
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address a video message on December 16, he said on social media.
“Dear compatriots, tomorrow, on December 16, at 12:00, I will address a video message on the current situation, the expected developments and our vision on the future”, the Artsakh President said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
