President of Artsakh to address video message

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address a video message on December 16, he said on social media.

“Dear compatriots, tomorrow, on December 16, at 12:00, I will address a video message on the current situation, the expected developments and our vision on the future”, the Artsakh President said.

