France to continue providing humanitarian aid to Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. France will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh and its displaced residents caused by the recent war launched by Azerbaijan, the Office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs said in a statement.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan met with French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte to discuss the assistance provided by the French-Armenian community to Artsakh and the displaced families.

“During the meeting they touched upon the solidarity demonstrated by the French people to Artsakh and the Armenian people during the whole period of the war. The Ambassador reaffirmed that France will continue to provide humanitarian aid, and touched upon the further deepening of the bilateral relations”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





