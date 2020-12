Armenian deputy minister to depart for Moscow to discuss further activity of South Caucasus Railway

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Armen Simonyan will depart on December 17 for Moscow, Russia, on a business trip to discuss issues relating to the further activity of the South Caucasus Railway CJSC.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Deputy minister Armen Simonyan’s visit to Moscow will last for two days.

