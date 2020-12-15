Armenian cenbank to carry out forex transactions to ensure stability
13:08, 15 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Central Bank announced it will implement transactions in the foreign exchange market of the country with the purpose of ensuring the normal activity of the financial markets.
The cenbank said it continues monitoring the financial markets and in the event of necessity it will utilize all levers to guarantee the financial stability and stability of prices.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
