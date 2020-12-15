Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Armenian cenbank to carry out forex transactions to ensure stability

Armenian cenbank to carry out forex transactions to ensure stability

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Central Bank announced it will implement transactions in the foreign exchange market of the country with the purpose of ensuring the normal activity of the financial markets.

The cenbank said it continues monitoring the financial markets and in the event of necessity it will utilize all levers to guarantee the financial stability and stability of prices.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration