Russia records 26,689 new daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 26,689 to 2,707,945 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has been at or below 1 for two days.

The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.3%), the Nenets autonomous region (0.4%), the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region, the Mari El, Magadan and Altai regions (0.6%).

In particular, 3,765 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,392 in the Moscow region, 489 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 402 in the Arkhangelsk region, and 85 in the Voronezh region.