Armenia continues presenting demands at ECHR over protection of rights of POWs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Office of Armenia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) continues its daily works on presenting demands over the violations of the Azerbaijani side, as well as the protection of convention rights of captured people, the Office said in a statement.

“44 officially confirmed prisoners of war have been transported to Armenia from Azerbaijan, over cases of 26 of them the Armenian government has submitted demands to the ECHR on applying an interim measure. During this whole period the Office of Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR has coordinated the works aimed at protecting the convention rights of our compatriots and has been in active touch with the relatives of the captured people.

The Office wants to thank also those agencies, the international partners and human rights advocates who have cooperated and continue cooperating with the Office for the protection of the rights of our compatriots”, the statement says.

Armenia’s Representation to the ECHR also urges to refrain from releasing and circulating the names or photos of the persons who have returned from the Azerbaijani captivity.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan