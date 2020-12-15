Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. More than 39,700 people have come back home in Nagorno Karabakh since the combat actions ended in the region, TASS reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Today 566 people were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. <...> More than 39,700 people have returned to their places of residence in Nagorno Karabakh”, the ministry stated.

Russia’s peacekeepers are in Nagorno Karabakh in accordance with the agreements confirmed by the November 9 joint statement on a full ceasefire in the region made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.