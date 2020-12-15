LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $2054.00, copper price up by 0.35% to $7787.00, lead price down by 0.34% to $2053.00, nickel price up by 2.30% to $17651.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $19670.00, zinc price down by 0.39% to $2827.00, molybdenum price stood at $20128.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.