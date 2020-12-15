Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $2054.00, copper price up by 0.35% to $7787.00, lead price down by 0.34% to $2053.00, nickel price up by 2.30% to $17651.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $19670.00, zinc price down by 0.39% to $2827.00, molybdenum price stood at $20128.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration