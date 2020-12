Aircraft transporting Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan lands in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Aircraft transporting Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan has landed in Yerevan. ARMENPRESS reports President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and the relatives of the POWs met them at the airport.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan had informed that the process of exchange of POWs had taken place under the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. 44 Armenians have been transported to Armenia.