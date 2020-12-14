Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-12-20

YEREVAN, 14 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.84 drams to 522.46 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.06 drams to 635.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 12.46 drams to 700.46 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 69.63 drams to 30940.95 drams. Silver price up by 0.24 drams to 400.03 drams. Platinum price down by 425.73 drams to 16948.65 drams.





