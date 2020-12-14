Opposition demanding PM’s resignation starts “March of Dignity” in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The united opposition known as the Homeland Salvation Movement has launched another demonstration demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The “March of Dignity” commenced at the Vahagn Davtyan Park in the Arabkir district in Yerevan where the protesters started marching down the streets to the St. Anna Church in downtown.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan