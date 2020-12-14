“Border adjustment” carried out near Jermuk, mayor comments on reports of Azeri troops amassing

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A “border adjustment” took place in Jermuk with participation of the Armenian military and the local government bodies, the Jermuk Mayor Vardan Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment on the reports purporting that the Azerbaijani troops are amassing at the border with Armenia to build a military base in the section which isn’t yet adjusted.

“An adjustment of the borders and positions took place, we went and agreed who will stand where. Nothing unusual happened. There won’t be any military base, unlike the purported reports. The process took place with participation of our military, I was also present,” Hovhannisyan said.

He said the Armenian military is deployed and are on-duty. The locals of Jermuk are approaching the situation with understanding, he said.

“There is simply no need to create such a fuss around this resort town. Those who are doing so are perhaps solving some objectives of theirs, but an entire city could suffer from that. In reality, Jermuk is safe, and we are expecting guests, the spas are working normally , there are no problems,” Hovhannisyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan