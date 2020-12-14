Reports on Armenia Police Chief’s resignation denied
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia deny the media reports according to which Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan has resigned.
“A report has been spread in media outlets and social networks claiming that the Police Chief has submitted a resignation letter. We inform that this information has nothing to do with the reality”, the Police said in a statement.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
