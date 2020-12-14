Launch of visa liberalization dialogue with EU a key point in bilateral agenda – Armenia deputy PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received on December 14 Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting deputy PM Avinyan said the deepening of the relations with the EU and its member states is among Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, adding that the launch of dialogue on visa liberalization with the EU is one of the key points of the bilateral agenda.

The sides then discussed the latest developments in the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage there. Deputy PM Avinyan provided information about the exchange process of the prisoners of war, stating that new developments are expected soon in this respect. The Armenian side thanked the EU for the humanitarian aid provided to the people displaced from Artsakh due to the Azerbaijani aggression.

The meeting sides also touched upon the agenda of the reforms being carried out in Armenia. Tigran Avinyan said the government is going to conduct the necessary reforms at a larger scale.

The deputy PM also informed that the government is currently working on an anti-crisis economic program. The main purpose of the project is to prevent the further deepening of the current crisis, restore a sustainable and reliable economic environment for business and in terms of balanced consumer behavior, etc.

