Artsakh President’s meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs cancelled at Armenian initiative

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has been cancelled at the initiative of the Armenian side, President Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The meeting of the Co-Chairs and Arayik Harutyunyan was cancelled at the initiative of the Armenian side. The reason of the cancellation is the incomplete format, especially given the fact that the Russian Co-Chair isn’t participating in the regional visit,” Poghosyan said.

The American and French Co-Chairs - Andrew Schofer and Stéphane Visconti - of the OSCE Minsk Group arrived in Armenia on December 13 after visiting Azerbaijan. On December 14, they met with the Armenian FM Ara Aivazian. A meeting with the Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan is underway. The Russian Co-Chair - Igor Popov - is not participating in the visit.

