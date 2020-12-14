Russia says it follows developments in Nagorno Karabakh after Azeri ceasefire breach

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia is following the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“The information is really insufficient, we are following the developments,” he said, according to TASS.

Peskov’s comments come after the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire and attacked two villages in Artsakh, capturing them. Six Artsakh troops were wounded.

The Kremlin spokesperson said that such incidents are an additional burden for the Russian peacekeepers. “A really alarming situation happened, but it was very quickly neutralized,” Peskov added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan