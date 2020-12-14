Anti-Pashinyan protesters block streets in Gyumri

GYUMRI, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ARF organized a demonstration in Gyumri demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The protesters blocked three central streets from 12:00-12:30 in what they describe as disobedience campaigns.

“We have only one demand – the prime minister’s resignation,” ARF Gyumri Committee representative Karen Galstyan told ARMENPRESS. “We are trying to show with our campaigns that we are not indifferent for our country’s fate.”

The ARF is among the more than a dozen political parties who have formed the “Homeland Salvation Movement” seeking to oust Prime Minister Pashinyan over his handling of the Nagorno Karabakh war and the terms of the armistice and replace him with ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan as an interim leader who would eventually organize early general elections.

Most of these 16 political parties are non-parliamentary ones, with the exception of Prosperous Armenia (BHK) Party. However, the parliamentary Bright Armenia (LHK) party is also calling on the PM to resign, but it hasn’t joined the “Homeland Salvation Movement”.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan