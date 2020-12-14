Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Azeri soldier killed in Aghdam landmine blast

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. One Azerbaijani serviceman was killed and two other people were injured in a landmine explosion on December 13 in the village of Shahbullagh in Aghdam.

According to Azeri media reports the two wounded persons are residents of Aghdam.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





