Armenia-Artsakh power line restored

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The overhead power line extending from Armenia to Artsakh through the territory of the Kashatagh region is restored, the acting Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures of Artsakh Armen Tovmasyan told ARMENPRESS.

“It is noteworthy that prior to the war the electric-energy network of Artsakh was feeding from two-circuits from Armenia. The second line was passing through the Shahumyan region. Now, the one-circuit power line is connected to the general power grid of Artsakh and is securing the necessary electricity by around 80%. The required additional 20% is ensured by Artsakh’s HPPs. 30 out of 36 HPPs in Artsakh have passed under Azeri control, and only 6 are now connected to the power grid,” he said.

Speaking about the restoration of regular power supply in Martuni, the minister said that the overhead lines are now in Azeri-controlled territory and they require the construction of a new line in around 40 kilometers in length.

“Now electric energy is supplied in Martuni with the capacity of 1MW, which isn’t sufficient for permanent supply. There are other options for ensuring the power supply there, and we will soon take steps in this direction,” he said.

Regarding the government’s compensation plan for the citizens’ power consumption, Tovmasyan said the compensation volumes vary depending on the weather. “In winter time, the government will compensate for around 500 kilowatts of consumed electricity. In the event of exceeding this, the resident will pay according to the active tariffs.”

Reporting by Van Novikov; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan