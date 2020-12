Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian with the American and French Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Federation, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has launched in Yerevan, Armenain foreign ministry spokesperson said on Facebook.

The Co-Chairs arrived in Armenia as part of their regional visit.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan